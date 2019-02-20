Showtime has given a pilot order to How To Make Love To A Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t), a comedy anthology series from The Chi creator/executive producer Lena Waithe and the series’ writer Cathy Kisakye.

The half-hour project stems from Waithe’s first-look deal with the premium network where her series Chi is heading to a second season. She will executive produce along with Rishi Rajani, and Kisakye, who will write the pilot.

“Working with Lena is the gift that keeps on giving,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “We signed our first-look deal with her so that she could bring authentic and talented new voices to Showtime. Cathy’s comedy is raw, relevant, surprising, sexy and fun, and we are very excited about making it.”

Created by Casallina “Cathy” Kisakye, How To Make Love to a Black Woman will be a collection of multi-part episodes which will include a new characters in an authentic world, telling stories about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing – and harrowingly comic – sexual secrets.

“Cathy’s script is haunting, funny, and extremely vulnerable – it’s the kind of script that doesn’t come around very often,” said Waithe. “I’m honored that Cathy trusts me with such a special project. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Kisakye served as a writer on both seasons of Waithe’s series The Chi which premiered in 2018 and was the biggest launch for a Showtime drama series in two years. It recently received five NAACP Image Award nominations, the most of any cable drama. The second season is set to debut April 7. Kisakye is currently writing on the second season of Amazon’s Homecoming. Her work explores racial identity and sexual politics.

“With How To Make Love, I’m thrilled to tell stories about the women I know, who are complicated, passionate, resilient and relatable,” said Kisakye.

Waithe and Halle Berry executive produce BET’s half-hour comedy Boomerang, a remake of the 1992 movie which starred Berry and Eddie Murphy. Waithe also has comedy pilot Twenties at TBS, appeared in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ready Player One, and earned an Emmy for co-writing the “Thanksgiving” episode of Netflix’s Master of None.