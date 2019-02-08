Warner Bros.’ The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part drew $1.5M last night from showtimes starting at 4PM, and when including the pic’s early Jan. 26 previews, the all-in pre-opening figure for the sequel is $2.1M.

To do $1.5M on a night when there aren’t any K-12 schools off is commendable (0% per ComScore and only 1% colleges off). Warners doesn’t always hold previews for its kids pics during the non-summer or non-holiday periods, i.e. in September 2017 there weren’t any Thursday night previews for Lego Ninjago Movie. Animation pics have long legs and the whole reason why Warners is going during a time when schools are in session is to get a leg-up on the very busy, very crowded Presidents Day weekend which will take off on Valentine’s Day next Thursday. Tracking had Lego Movie 2 opening between $50M-$55M. Even though Phil Lord and Christoper Miller aren’t directing The Second Part, they wrote it and critics have blessed it with a Rotten Tomatoes certified fresh of 83% which is lower than the first pic’s 95%, Lego Batman‘s 90%, but higher than Lego Ninjago‘s 56% Rotten.

Compared to other Lego movies: The Lego Batman Movie earned $2.2M from 3,500 locations that started at 5PM. That repped 15% of its $14.4M opening day before exploding to $23M on Saturday for a $53M three-day and a No. 1 win against Univeral’s Fifty Shades Darker ($46.6M) and Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter Two ($30.4M). The first Lego Movie in February 2014 made $425K after 10 PM Thursday night previews and went on to make $69M in its first weekend.

Orion

Orion’s R-rated horror pic The Prodigy drew $350K last night which is on par with horror pics like 2015’s The Lazarus Effect ($350K preview, $10.2M weekend) and DreamWork’s R-rated Fright Night ($350K, $7.7M opening); it’s also slightly above BH Tilt’s The Belko Experiment ($325K preview, $4.1M opening).

Paramount’s What Men Want and Lionsgate’s Cold Pursuit also held previews. Waiting on those….