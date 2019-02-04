At FX’s day Monday at the TCA winter press tour, network boss John Landgraf said that the third season of the network’s Marvel series Legion will be its last, and that’s how creator Noah Hawley always envisioned it.

Dan Stevens stars as David Haller, a troubled young man who is diagnosed as schizophrenic, but after a strange encounter, he discovers special powers that will change his life and the world forever. Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin, Jean Smart and Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater and Navid Negahban also star.

Created and executive produced by Hawley and based on the Marvel comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion was renewed for its upcoming season in June just before its Season 2 finale; Season 3 will premiere sometime in the spring but no date has been set yet.

Hawley EPs with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loebb; Nathaniel Halpern is co-EP. Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production.