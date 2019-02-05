The team behind Legion have left the door open for the FX drama to return, hours after the broadcaster revealed that it would be ending after three seasons.

Earlier today, FX boss John Landgraf said that the forthcoming season, which airs from June, would be its last, as creator Noah Hawley had always envisioned.

However, exec producer and Head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb, speaking at TCA, said, “From Marvel’s point of view, Noah told us the end of the story when he told us the beginning of the story. These characters, some of which are part of the Marvel library, will live on. I think of it as if this is the end of this graphic novel. If Noah came back to us in a day or a year, we hope that FX would want to tell the next story.”

Exec producer Lauren Shuler Donner, who exec produced the X-Men films, said that each Marvel property needs to be different so that they don’t “step on each other”.

Hawley talked about the end of the show, which stars Dan Stevens as David Haller, a troubled young man who is diagnosed as schizophrenic, but after a strange encounter, he discovers special powers that will change his life and the world forever.

“Endings are what gives stories meaning,” he said. “It felt like three acts of a story – this felt like natural place to end it.”

Stevens revealed that they haven’t shot the final episodes of the “twisted rainbow” yet. “I was promised it would be weird and beautiful and it certainly has been,” he added.

Aubrey Plaza, Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin, Jean Smart and Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater and Navid Negahban also star.

When asked whether the stars would be up for returning to Legion in the future, the cast nodded. Keller, who plays Syd Barrett, joked about “maybe doing a movie”, a sly nod to co-star Stevens’ rumored appearance in the forthcoming Downton Abbey movie.