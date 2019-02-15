EXCLUSIVE: In an industry where change is a near constant, even top Hollywood law firms are not immune – even by their own inclination.

Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler & Feldman has now become Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. The West Hollywood-based firm has made the leap to add long-time partner Stephen P. Clark to the masthead, so to speak.

“We are thrilled to add Stephen’s name to ours,” said managing partners Jamie Feldman and Peter Grossman today of the change, which is taking place immediately. “He is an outstanding lawyer and an integral part of our firm’s future.”

Before joining the firm nearly two decades ago, Clark had stints at MGM/United Artists as theatrical business-affairs executive and the Greenberg Glusker law firm.

LGNAF&C today also promoted lawyers David Jelenko and Jeff Springer to partner.

Formed back in 1992, the now Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark has a diverse array of clients in the film and TV business.

Many might recall that the Barry Jenkins and Jordan Horowitz representing Feldman has the unique distinction of being thanked by both the Moonlight director and the La La Land producer at the Academy Awards in 2017. The double thanks came when it looked the latter film won the Oscar for Best Picture, before it was revealed minutes later that the former was actually the winner.