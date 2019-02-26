EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Greenfield, the photographer/filmmaker who produced and directed the buzzy Sundance documentaries The Queen of Versailles and this year’s Generation Wealth, has signed to make her feature narrative helming debut with Man Under, an indie pic being produced by Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert.

The deal comes as Greenfield, also a prominent commercials director, has inked with WME, which will rep in all areas including for her newly launched Girl Culture Films, a commercial production company founded by Greenfield and producing partner/husband Frank Evers. Girl Culture reps A-list directors for commercial projects and branded content opportunities with the aim to amplify female and diverse voices. Helmers under the banner already include Destroyer‘s Karyn Kusama, Miss Bala‘s Catherine Hardwicke and The Case Against Adnan Syed‘s Amy Berg.

Man Under, from a script by Ann Cherkis (Better Call Saul), centers on a serendipitous picture taken by a young photographer on the eve of her death which becomes a viral iconic image that throws its subjects — a family already struggling with a personal tragedy — into a series of events that transforms their fragile lives.

Greenfield, whose debut docu The Queen of Versailles won the U.S. Directing award at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, returned to Park City this year with her follow-up Generation Wealth, about the global boom-bust economy and the corrupted American Dream. It opened the fest and is now on Amazon Prime.

The latter docu was part of a multi-platform rollout that included a 2017 Phaidon Press monograph and a museum exhibition, both featuring Greenfield’s photos. The eight-city museum tour lands in Hamburg, Germany next month and culminates at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in August.

In advertising, Greenfield’s work for several major companies includes the Emmy-winning #LikeAGirl campaign for Procter and Gamble’s Always brand, which has been seen by 214 million global viewers and generated 12 billion-plus media impressions.