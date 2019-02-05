A spinoff built around Lauren Cohan’s Walking Dead character Maggie? According to Cohan, it’s a possibility.

“There may have been some conversations but everything is so early days ambiguous.. we’ll have to see what happens,” Cohan told reporters Tuesday at the TCA’s winter press tour in Pasadena, after a panel for her new ABC dramedy Whiskey Cavalier.

Cohan’s Maggie was last seen in the fifth episode of Season 9, when she left Negan, the villain who widowed her, alone to rot in his jail cell. It was later revealed that during the time jump, she’d left with baby Hershel, going off to work with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), the community builder who had long been trying to recruit Maggie.

As for her months-long contract negotiations with the AMC drama, “I don’t think it was ’bad,’ ” she insisted. “I’ve done the show for a long time, so it was a long time to be in any character.

“Sometimes,” she continues, “you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance and [decide] it’s time to multitask.”

Cohan’s new show Whiskey Cavalier premieres on February 24 on ABC.