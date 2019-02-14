EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Abrahams is ending a 15-year run as production exec at Sony Pictures. Studio has confirmed that she will be leaving. It is amicable, and Abrahams will take some time to figure out what’s next.

Abrahams has most recently served as senior vice president, responsible for launching, packaging, and overseeing franchise titles including Peter Rabbit and its upcoming sequel, and Zombieland 2: Double Tap. Other pics she has shepherded include Escape Room, A Dogs Way Home, and the upcoming Fantasy Island.

She started her career on the lot at Michael De Luca Productions and then moved over to the studio, rising from assistant to Creative Executive/Director of Development and then Vice President, serving as an exec on over 40 films and development projects.