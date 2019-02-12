EXCLUSIVE: Lauralee Bell is set to star in and executive produce Nightmare Tenant, a Lifetime movie thriller that premieres March 22 as the anchor of the channel’s Spring Breakdown films.

Bell, a Daytime Emmy nominee for her decades-long role on The Young and the Restless, plays Dr. Carol Allen, a kind-hearted Ivy League alum and single mom whose high-achieving and well-rounded daughter (Heather Hopkins) gets accepted into the same university. At her daughter’s suggestion, she takes in a hard-luck student so she won’t be living alone when her daughter starts college.

Rob Malenfant directs Nightmare Tenant, and Ken Sanders produced it in a reteaming with his Mistress Hunter star Bell.

Bell wrote, directed and produced mI promise, a 2014 Daytime Emmy-winning web series that follows a 16-year old girl who makes a critical error by texting and driving. It premieres this week on Amazon Prime. Her credits also include web series Family Dinner and Just Off Rodeo and the 2006 Lifetime movie Past Sins. Bell is repped by House of Representatives Denny Sevier and Focused Artists.