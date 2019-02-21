Leave No Trace‘s Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie and The Crown‘s Matt Smith have joined the cast of Last Night in Soho, the psychological thriller from Edgar Wright and Working Title.

The duo joins Anya Taylor-Joy in the pic, which Wright co-wrote with Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Details are scant about the plot of the film, which is being produced by Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Wright.

Focus Features and Film4 are co-financing, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures

International distributing the film worldwide.

