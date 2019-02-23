Fox’s Last Man Standing (0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 4.61 million viewers) fell two tenths from last week but still ended Friday as the night’s top-rated show in primetime. But a drama lineup led by back-to-back fresh episodes of Hawaii Five-0 (0.8. 7.07M at 9 PM and the night’s most-watched show, and 0.8, 6.95M at 10 PM) gave CBS the nightly win in both the demo and total viewers.

CBS’ night started with MacGyver (0.8, 6.57M), a tenth behind Standing in the demo but tops in the hour in viewers in a time slot that included the first of back-to-back episodes of The Blacklist (0.6, 4.34M at 8, a season viewer high, and 0.6, 3.99M at 9) on NBC, and Fresh Off the Boat (0.6, 3.08M), down a tenth, on ABC.

Elsewhere for Fox, The Cool Kids (0.7, 3.80M) returned to a series low at 8:30 PM. At 9, Proven Innocent (0.4, 2.09M), the new legal drama from Fox and Danny Strong, dipped a tenth in its second week and a full half-point from its Standing lead-in.

ABC wrapped its comedy block with an even Speechless (0.5, 2.28M) at 8:30 which led in to a two-hour 20/20 (0.7, 3.79M). The newsmag again topped NBC’s rival Dateline (0.5, 3.09M) head to head at 10, with the latter returning from a week off to match its previous demo number.

The CW aired reruns.

Overall, CBS (0.8, 6.86M) won the night followed in the demo by Fox (0.7, 3.55M), which was No. 3 in viewers after NBC (0.6, 3.81M), which tied with ABC (0.6, 3.05M) in the demo. The CW (0.2, 890,000) followed.