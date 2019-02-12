It’s the last call for Last Call with Carson Daly. The late-night program will wrap its 17-year run on NBC with star Daly stepping away to concentrate on his duties as host of the Orange Room on Today, host and producer on The Voice and to spend more time with his family, according to the network. He also is working on projects with NBCU’s The Golf Channel.

The date of Daly’s final telecast is TBD but it will be later this season. At its conclusion, Last Call will have recorded 2,000 episodes. NBC plans to continue to air a late-night show at 1:30 AM, with a Last Call replacement expected to be announced shortly.

“If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy!,” Daly said in a statement. “Hard to believe it’s been so long – 2,000 episodes. It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform.”

For the last few years, Daly had a presence in three dayparts on NBC’s schedule – morning (Today), primetime (The Voice) and late night (Last Call). Additionally, he hosts NBC’s New Years Eve telecasts. At this stage of his career, Daly said he wanted to scale back and take a more targeted approach.

“My 20’s was about finding a good job. My 30’s was about taking on as many of them as I could,” he said. “Now, in my 40’s, I’m focused on quality over quantity. I want to do more with my Today family and continue hosting and producing The Voice and explore new opportunities.”

Daly executive produces Last Call, which debuted in 2002, with Stewart Bailey.

“I’m forever grateful and proud to all who have worked with us at Last Call over the years,” Daly said. “So many have gone on to achieve incredible success. It’s been really awesome to watch. I owe our executive producer Stewart Bailey a huge bottle of something expensive. He masterfully keep this train on the track for many years.”

As for his plans beyond Today and The Voice, “I’m very excited to fulfill other areas I’m passionate about within our company,” Daly said. “The Golf Channel has always been a favorite of mine and we have a few exciting things in the works. I look forward to building on that.”

Added Daly, “I could have all the jobs in the world, but none of them are more important to me than that of Dad. My family will always remain my top priority and greatest gig.”

Last Call is known for its personal longform interviews and breaking new musical artists with intimate performances. The show was among the first to recognize such major artists as Maroon 5, Halsey, 21 Pilots, Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar.