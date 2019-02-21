EXCLUSIVE: Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula, the company behind the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman, has inked a first-look deal with Fremantle to develop a slate of original English and Spanish-language dramas. Fremantle will distribute the projects worldwide.

The Fabula team will work with Fremantle’s Global Drama, EVP, Creative Director, Christian Vesper, and Fremantle’s President of Scripted for North America, Dante Di Loreto.

Fremantle and Fabula are currently collaborating on previously announced La Jauría, an eight-part Spanish-language psychological thriller directed by Lucia Puenzo. The series features A Fantastic Woman star Daniela Vega and co-star Antonia Zegers as well as María Gracia Omegna (Young & Wild, Princesita). Together they will play a specialist gender related crime police force who investigate the disappearance of student, Blanca Ibarra. Production on the series began in January.

“Working with world-class storytellers is key to Fremantle’s scripted strategy and Fabula have an impressive track record of producing high-end, ground-breaking projects. This key relationship perfectly complements our existing partnerships which have successfully strengthened our prime-time scripted presence around the world,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO, Fremantle. “We believe in the importance of the Latin American creative community and can’t wait to take Fabula’s vision to a global audience that are hungry for authentic content.”

Last year, the Fabula duo won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, alongside director/co-writer Sebastián Lelio, for the Chilean A Fantastic Woman. Fabula’s previous projects include Natalie Portman’s Jackie (2017 Oscar nominee), Neruda (2016 Golden Globe nominee), No (2013 Oscar nominee), The Club (2015 Golden Globe nominee). The Larraín brothers’ company recently reimagined the acclaimed 2013 Lelio film Gloria as Gloria Bell starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro and Michael Cera.

“We’re proud to join such a great company that are devoted to the best in universal content, and most importantly, the highest quality TV on the planet, said Pablo Larraín, CCO, Fabula. “This couldn’t be better.”

Added Juan de Dios Larraín, CEO, Fabula, “We feel very honored to enter into this agreement with Fremantle. This opportunity will allow us to be focused in every step of the development and production level, which is where we want to put our energies. Fremantle has been great partners for La Jauría, where we have built a strong relationship. This is an amazing moment for our company.”