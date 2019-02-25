It was sweet justice for Lady Gaga in the Original Song category as her track “Shallow” from Warner Bros.’ A Star Is Born took home the Oscar tonight.

Three years ago after bringing the Dolby Theatre Oscar crowd to its knees with the performance of her Best Song nomination “Til It Happens to You” from the documentary The Hunting Ground, she lost the Academy Award to Sam Smith and James Napier’s “Writing’s on the Wall” from the James Bond pic Spectre. Tonight Gaga (with Bradley Cooper) brought the Dolby crowd to their knees again, this time with a winning end-result.

“I worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about winning, but it’s about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it,” Gaga said to those sitting on the couch at home watching. “It’s not how many times you stand up, but how brave you are to keep going.” Original song was one of her two noms tonight including Best Actress.

Gaga wrote the music and lyrics to the country-folk pop ballad with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt and she sang the song tonight with her A Star Is Born director and star Bradley Cooper. It was the first nomination and the first win for Ronson, Rossomondo and Wyatt.

“Shallow” is performed during a pivotal moment in the movie, and speaks to the conversations between Gaga and Cooper’s characters, Ally and Jack. Gaga wrote the lyrics with the characters asking if either is content. “Shallow” went platinum in the U.S. and respectively hit the No. 1 and No. 5 spots on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart and Hot 100.

A Star Is Born has grossed over $424M at the global B.O.