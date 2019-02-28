Oscar winner Lada Gaga appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday and shared her take of her Oscar performance of “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper.

“This is a love song, ‘Shallow,’” she told Kimmel. “The movie, ‘A Star Is Born,’ is a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance. Bradley, who — and you know, I never relinquish control about a live stage performance and I’ve done a million of them — but he directed this film and he directed, obviously, the musical moments in the film, and ‘Shallow,’ the moment, in the film. So I knew that he had the vision for how it should go, and so I was like, ‘What do you think Bradley?’ And he laid it all out. “

Of course Kimmel brought up the Lada Gaga/Bradley Cooper romance rumors, saying “You had such a connection with Bradley that, instantly, and I guess this is a compliment, people started saying, ‘Oh, they must be in love,’” to which Gaga rolled her eyes, squashing that.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

Gaga explained it’s important to have a connection when you’re performing a love song.

“From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time. Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

You can watch the entire interview above.