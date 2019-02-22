Cal/OSHA has opened an investigation into Thursday’s accident on the set of LA’s Finest that injured the Spectrum/Sony Pictures TV series’ co-showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier.

“Cal/OSHA was notified by Mesquite Productions and LA Port Police on Thursday of a workplace accident that occurred on set during the filing of LA’s Finest in San Pedro. Today Cal/OSHA opened an inspection of Mesquite Productions,” agency spokesman Luke Brown told Deadline.

Mesquite Productions is a company controlled by Sony Pictures TV.

Margolis and Sonnier were injured when, at 1:35 PM PT Thursday near Warehouse One at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, a stunt car crashed into the video village where the pair were watching the scene on monitors. Both were transported to local hospitals — San Pedro Peninsula and Harbor UCLA — with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Margolis has since been released; Sonnier has been transferred to another facility.

“We had two injuries, one being worse than the other,” Lt. Philip Heem, of the Los Angeles Port Police, told Deadline on Thursday night.

Production on the series was halted in the wake of the crash and the set was dark again today, with no decision yet when shooting will resume. The series, a Bad Boys offshoot starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, was in the last couple of days of shooting its first season, which is slated to premiere May 13 on Spectrum as its first original series.

Margolis and Sonnier wrote and executive produced the pilot episode in addition to serving as co-showrunners on the series alongside Pam Veasey.