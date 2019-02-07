Spectrum has set Monday, May 13 for the premiere of L.A.’s Finest, its anticipated first original series marking the launch of Charter Communications’ premium content initiative Spectrum Originals. The premiere date was announced Thursday on social media by series stars and executive producers Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba ahead of the show’s presentation at TCA. You can watch the video below. Spectrum also released the first-look trailer (see above). The series hails from writers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, Sony Pictures TV, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment.

The first three installments in the 13-episode series will be exclusively available to Spectrum video subscribers free On Demand (and without ads) on May 13, after which new episodes will release every Monday until the finale.

With elaborate action sequences, L.A.’s Finest was one of the highest-profile and most expensive pilots this season, with its budget said to be around $12 million. It is based upon the character Syd Burnett, originally created for Bad Boys II by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley and Ron Shelton and played by Union in the 2003 movie.

The series follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

The cast also includes Zack Gilford and Duane Martin as Ben Walker and Ben Baines, respectively, Ryan McPartlin as Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds as Isabel “Izzy” McKenna, and Ernie Hudson as Joseph Vaughn.

L.A.’s Finest is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer (Bad Boys), Jonathan Littman (CSI franchise), KristieAnne Reed (Lucifer), Brandon Margolis (The Blacklist), Brandon Sonnier (The Blacklist), Pam Veasey (CSI:NY), Doug Belgrad (Peter Rabbit), Jeff Gaspin (To Tell the Truth), Jeff Morrone (Atomic Blonde) and Anton Cropper (Suits), who also directed the pilot.