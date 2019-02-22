EXCLUSIVE: A stunt went terribly wrong earlier today on the set of Spectrum/Sony Pictures upcoming TV series L.A.’s Finest, we have learned.

“Multiple people got injured,” one source told Deadline. We hear the series, an offshoot from the Bad Boys movie franchise which stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, was filming a car crash in San Pedro.

“I can confirm there was an accident,” Lt. Philip Heem of the Los Angeles Port Police told Deadline. The accident occurred at 1:35 pm today at Warehouse One at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

“We had two injuries,” he said, “one being worse than the other.” Both were transported to hospital by ambulance — one was taken to San Pedro Peninsula and the other to Harbor UCLA. OSHA, he said, was notified.

A source tells Deadline that the incident involved a stunt car that crashed into a cargo crate. The container and/or the car then smashed into the video village — an area where the producers and director can watch the scene on monitors – that had been set up behind the crate.

We hear production was shut down and filming for tomorrow has been canceled. It is unclear when the season will be completed; we hear shooting was slated to wrap this weekend.

Reps for Sony TV could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

L.A.’s Finest follows Burnett (Union), who last was seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. She now has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, Burnett is pushed to examine whether her unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret. These two women don’t agree on much, but they find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.

The cast also includes Ernie Hudson as Joseph Burnett, Zack Gilford and Duane Martin as Ben Walker and Ben Baines, and Ryan McPartlin as Patrick McKenna.

Union and Alba executive produce alongside Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey, director Anton Cropper, 2.0’s Doug Belgrad, JBTV’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, as well as Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone.