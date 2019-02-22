EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has confirmed with sources that LA’s Finest executive producers/co-showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier were the two people injured yesterday on the set of the Spectrum/Sony Pictures TV series when a stunt car crashed into the video village where they were watching the scene on monitors.

“Our hearts go out to our SPT family members who were injured and we pray for a full recovery,” SPT President Jeff Frost and co-Presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter said in a statement.

Both Margolis and Sonnier were transported to local hospitals — San Pedro Peninsula and Harbor UCLA — with serious but non-life threatening injuries. One has since been released. Sonnier has been transferred to another facility.

“We had two injuries, one being worse than the other,” Lt. Philip Heem, of the Los Angeles Port Police, told Deadline Thursday night. He declined, however, to identify the injured.

As Deadline first reported, LA’s Finest was in the last couple of days of shooting its first season, slated to premiere on Spectrum May 13, when the incident happened at 1:35 PM Thursday near Warehouse One at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. In the wake of the crash, filming was halted, with the set staying dark today. There is no decision yet when production will resume.

Margolis and Sonnier are key creative auspices on the Bad Boys offshoot series starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The two wrote and executive produced the pilot in addition to serving as co-showrunners on the series alongside Pam Veasey.

Last August, Margolis and Sonnier signed a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, the studio behind LAt’s Finest. The duo started off as staff writers on the first season of NBC/Sony’s series The Blacklist and rose through the ranks.