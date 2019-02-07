“My phone hasn’t rung yet,” Gabrielle Union said when asked about a potential crossover with the Martin Lawrence-Will Smith film Bad Boys and its television spinoff L.A.’s Finest.

“Luckily, I’m busy here and they’re busy filming [Bad Boys for Life],” she said during today’s TCA visit to the set of the Spectrum Originals series. “It would be awesome. I guess we have to check our budget and see if we can afford for them to do a cameo. Obviously, the Bad Boys universe exists, so we can have these Avengers-type moments where we can all be together. … The door is always open for them. Hopefully, the door is open for me in [Bad Boys for Life]. We’ll see.”

Union was joined today by her fellow LA’s Finest executive producer and star Jessica Alba, along with castmembers Zach Gilford, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds and Ernie Hudson and EPs Brandon Margolis, Brandon Sonnier, Pam Veasey and Anton Cropper.

Premiering on May 13, L.A.’s Finest centers on LAPD detectives Syd Burnett (Union) and Nancy McKenna (Alba), who take on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules. Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

The show originally was developed at NBC, but the network passed on the pilot, which was eventually picked up by Charter Communications for 13-episodes. It will be the first original series to launch on Spectrum Originals, Charter’s premium content initiative.

“Spectrum swooped in and they really made our dreams come true because they took the show from being that network procedural,” said Sonnier. “Now we get to live more in the characters. We get to go home with them more. We don’t have to hit those benchmarks of procedurals that you always see. It’s allowed us to really make something special here.”

Altough the series is currently only available to Spectrum video subscribers, “there will likely be a secondary sale through Sony,” said Katherine Pope, Head of Original Content at Spectrum. “Sony is selling it internationally and I know they’ve made a bunch of sales already. I think it will be all over the world for sure.”