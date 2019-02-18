“I love these people to the moon and back,” writes Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter on an Instagram post featuring a photo taken at the table read for the series finale of her just-canceled series.

Ritter also assures fans that she is “proud” of how the cast and creatives behind Jessica Jones will “complete JJ’s journey.”

See the Instagram post below.

“Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE,” writes Ritter, the Breaking Bad vet who plays the title role in the Netflix series. “I love these people to the moon and back. It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come.”

Ritter ends her post with a series of hashtags to accompany the photo, with a special note about creator Melissa Rosenberg: “Also my creator/ showrunner/ partner/ bff @melissa.rosenberg is totally wearing a #krystenknitter original) @rachaelmaytaylor @ekadarville @carrieannemoss”.

Earlier today, Deadline broke the news that Netflix had pulled the plug on Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

Here is Ritter’s Instagram post: