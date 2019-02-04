Refresh for updates Eric Braeden was among the costars, colleagues and admirers of Kristoff St. John expressing shock and sorrow over news that the actor, most famous for his long-running role on CBS’ The Young and the Restless, died Sunday at age 52.

“No words right now,” tweeted a heartbroken Braeden, St. John’s long-running YATR co-star.

“This news has truly broken my heart,” tweeted Yvette Nicole Brown. “Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man.”

Young and the Restless actress Alice Hunter tweeted, “May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity.” (Julian St. John, the actor’s son from a first marriage to boxer Mia St. John, died by suicide at age 24 in 2014).

Actor Stan Shaw, who portrayed the grandfather of St. John’s character in 1979’s Roots: The Next Generation, wrote, “I love this kid. He was a wonder kid, a great actor and an awesome man.”

St. John’s fiancee, model Kseniya Mikhaleva, tweeted, “You were everything to me.”

RIP, beautiful Kristoff. — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) February 4, 2019

I met Kristoff St John and walked away encouraged by how generous and kind he was to me, a newcomer in Soaps. I can’t imagine the heaviness those close to him are experiencing. Grateful for his work and all the ways he shared his heart with us through it. #YR — Marci Miller (@MarciMiller) February 4, 2019

Im so saddened to hear this. Kristoff was such a generous, big hearted human being. And a marvelous actor who put his soul into his work. #Heartbreaking https://t.co/17I5sonQCB — Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) February 4, 2019

So saddened by this news 😔 sending my prayers and condolences to @kristoffstjohn1 family 🙏🏽 got to share some pretty good laughs with him this past year while working on @YandR_CBS and that’s how I’ll choose to remember him, with a smile on his face 💯❤️🙏🏽 Rest In Peace brother — Jason Canela (@jasoncanela) February 4, 2019

Remembering Kristoff ST. John 🙏 RIP, my friend. pic.twitter.com/91fr7r3j5a — sharon case (@sharonlcase) February 4, 2019

FAMILY FOREVER!! Not easy to find words but Kristoff was one of the sweetest, kindest, most talented men around. Always there for you. We had some special moments that I’ll treasure forever. I know we are all having a tough time. Love to his girls! @kristoffstjohn1 pic.twitter.com/0U4VRB0b4t — Lauralee Bell (@LauraleeB4real) February 4, 2019

Kristoff St. John was such a kind man and a very dear friend to me and so many at Y&R. My late husband Ron and Kristoff just adored each other too. He will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/9tQOpoRiNx — KATE LINDER (@KATELINDER) February 4, 2019

My good friend and colleague, MY BROTHA, KRISTOFF ST.JOHN , passed away!! No words right now!! pic.twitter.com/um3RVtQYPh — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 4, 2019

I cant do this justice; I think I’m still in shock. What are we all going to do without him? Without his talent, grace, kindness, wisdom, sincerity, humor, total command of whatever room he stepped into, on screen or off. This one is going to hurt. RIP, Kristoff. I’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/zRjQNE4Hnu — Scott Clifton (@CliftonsNotes) February 4, 2019

My heart is with the family and loved ones of Kristoff St. John. Sending you strength and healing. May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9ZistnNghK — Alice Hunter (@itsalicehunter) February 4, 2019

So unbelievably heartbroken by the passing of my dear friend Kristoff St.John. I loved him so much! He was such a wonderful man! @kristoffstjohn1 I hope you are dancing with the angels… https://t.co/e7bOVTNAB2 — Adrienne Frantz (@adriennefrantz) February 4, 2019

With the heaviest of hearts, we say goodbye to our friend and CBS Daytime family member, the incomparable, Kristoff St. John. @YandR_CBS #YR pic.twitter.com/htphXEzOHh — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) February 4, 2019

No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man. 💔 ‘Young & the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52 https://t.co/7JCE8WcXWN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 4, 2019

Kristoff St. John was one of the kindest most generous men I’ve ever known. I pray he’s found the peace he was seeking. R.I.P. This sweet prince was loved and he will be missed. #RIP @kristoffstjohn1 #KristoffStJohn pic.twitter.com/F9SSfx4cW1 — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) February 4, 2019

Kristoff played my Grandson on Roots2, I love this kid. He was a wonder kid, a great actor and an awesome man. I'd spoken with him recently. I'm just devastated! #RIP Beautiful soul, miss you! pic.twitter.com/Vevsvqq38f — Stan Shaw (@StanShaw1) February 4, 2019

My heart aches for brother Kristoff St. John. Good laughs working together, great chats when our paths crossed even teased you about getting your Young and the Restless dressing room for a few days working the show last year. “Must be the Brothers room” Wishing u peace bro🙏🏾#RIP pic.twitter.com/oFHbn6FTUa — Kent Faulcon (@kentfaulcon) February 4, 2019

Stunned and deeply saddened. Speechless. https://t.co/ZssqSHLApp — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) February 4, 2019

I'm truly sad this morning. Shocked about my friend, actor Kristoff St John. My audition buddy. Our fathers would always chat about the business well after our auditions, so we'd chat about stuff too. Kid stuff. pic.twitter.com/4WEiLv9z2w — Shavar Ross (@shavar) February 4, 2019

Just hearing the news of the passing of Kristoff St John. I was honored to have been nominated alongside him years ago for an NAACP Image Award…an award he won that year. We didn’t know each other well but every time we spoke, your words were encouraging and kind. RIP 🙏🏼 — Erik Valdez (@erikvaldez) February 4, 2019