Refresh for updates Eric Braeden was among the costars, colleagues and admirers of Kristoff St. John expressing shock and sorrow over news that the actor, most famous for his long-running role on CBS’ The Young and the Restless, died Sunday at age 52.
“No words right now,” tweeted a heartbroken Braeden, St. John’s long-running YATR co-star.
“This news has truly broken my heart,” tweeted Yvette Nicole Brown. “Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man.”
Young and the Restless actress Alice Hunter tweeted, “May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity.” (Julian St. John, the actor’s son from a first marriage to boxer Mia St. John, died by suicide at age 24 in 2014).
Actor Stan Shaw, who portrayed the grandfather of St. John’s character in 1979’s Roots: The Next Generation, wrote, “I love this kid. He was a wonder kid, a great actor and an awesome man.”
St. John’s fiancee, model Kseniya Mikhaleva, tweeted, “You were everything to me.”
Read those, and other tweets, below. Deadline will update this page as additional remembrances arrive…
GM Dawlings! It is with a very heavy heart that I wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my good friend @KristoffStJohn who I started off my acting career with on the Soap Operas #Generations & #Young&TheRestless and recently #AChristmasCruise WOW! Kristoff I will soo miss u my brotha! U were a true gentleman 4sho! #GONETOSOON #RESTINPARADISE my friend! #Blessed #Respect 😢🤗🙇🏾♀️