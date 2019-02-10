History has set Monday, March 25 at 10 PM for the season 2 premiere of its popular medieval drama series Knightfall from A+E Studios, Jeremy Renner’s The Combine and Midnight Radio. The date was announced Sunday at TCA along with the first trailer (watch above).

Mark Hamill makes his series debut alongside star Tom Cullen in the eight-episode Season 2 which embraces a more brutal view of this harsh time in history, and heads towards the ultimate demise of the Templar Order which occurred on Friday the 13th, 1307.

Knightfall goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages. The series goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to learn who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing. Season 2 focuses on themes such as power, redemption, revenge, betrayal, family, and ultimately an epic war between church and state. Hamill plays new character Talus, a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran and initiate master who is tasked with preparing the next generation of men to proudly wear the iconic red cross on their chests and become “God’s Executioners.”

Returning for season two are series regulars Ed Stoppard (The Crown) as King Philip IV of France, Pádraic Delaney (The Wind That Shakes the Barley, The Tudors) as Gawain, Simon Merrells (Spartacus, Dominion) as Tancrede, Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey) as William DeNogaret and Jim Carter (Downton Abbey) as Pope Boniface VIII. In addition to Hamill, new cast members to season two include previously announced Genevieve Gaunt (The Royals) as Princess Isabella, the daughter of King Philip who history would eventually call “the she-wolf of France,” Tom Forbes (The Bastard Executioner) as Prince Louis, the violent and unpredictable son of King Philip and heir to the throne, and Clementine Nicholson (Underworld: Blood Wars) as Margaret, Princess of Burgundy and the devoted wife of Prince Louis of France.

Knightfall is an A+E Studios production in association with The Combine and Midnight Radio. Aaron Helbing (The Flash, Spartacus: War of the Damned) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Executive producers for Midnight Radio are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. Don Handfield (Touchback, The Founder, Kill the Messenger) and Richard Rayner (L.A. Without A Map) serve as creators and executive producers for The Combine, with Renner (American Hustle, The Hurt Locker) also serving as executive producer. Cyrus Voris (Legends), Ethan Reiff (Legends), Rick Jacobson (Ash vs Evil Dead) and Barry Jossen also executive produce.