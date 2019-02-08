The shoot on Matthew Vaughn’s untitled Kingsman origins story is underway in the UK, and the all-star cast includes Harris Dickinson (Trust), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List), Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Stanley Tucci (Spotlight), Daniel Bruhl (Rush), Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody), Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones) and Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond).

That’s quite the lineup. We’ve had all of the above confirmed by production with the likes of Taylor-Johnson, Arterton, Tucci, Hollander, Aramayo and Hounsou the latest names in the mix.

The anticipated Marv and Fox prequel is set to explore the origins of the Kingsman organization in the early 1900s and up to WWI with Dickinson starring as a character whose arc will resemble that of Taron Egerton’s Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the previous films. It will be a reteam for writer-director Vaughn with his Kick-Ass star Taylor-Johnson.

Karl Gajdusek (Oblivion) scripts and Vaughn’s regular producers Adam Bohling and David Reid are also aboard.

To date the franchise has taken more than $820M at the global box office. The films, about a spy organization which recruits an unrefined, but promising street kid into its ultra-competitive training program, are based on Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar’s comic series, The Secret Service, and are beloved for their stylized action sequences.