EXCLUSIVE: Here’s first footage of Lone Scherfig’s (An Education) The Kindness Of Strangers, which will kick off the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday and play in Competition.

The English-language ensemble drama, about a disparate group of characters struggling to survive during a New York City winter, stars Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones, Jay Baruchel and Bill Nighy.

The film is largely set in a Russian restaurant. Kazan plays Clara, a mother with an abusive cop husband, and Riseborough is Alice, an ER nurse who runs a therapy group. Rahim is Marc, the restaurant manager, Landry Jones is Jeff, a young guy looking for a job, and Baruchel plays John, a lawyer with self-esteem issues. Nighy is Timofey, the restaurant owner.

Malene Blenkov produced for Denmark’s Creative Alliance with Canada’s Strada Films. HanWay Films represents world sales. Backers include Ingenious Media and Apollo Media.

Scherfig is a regular at the Berlinale. Her film The Birthday Trip played there in 1990 and On Our Own in 1998. Italian For Beginners won the Silver Bear in 2001, and An Education, with Carey Mulligan, screened at the 2009 edition before going on to receive three Oscar nominations.