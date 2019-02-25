Kim Cattrall is set to lead the cast of Filthy Rich. The Sex and the City alumna also will serve as a producer on Fox’s soapy drama pilot from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and to be directed by Taylor based on the New Zealand series, Filthy Rich is described as a larger-than-life Southern gothic dramedy that revolves around two strong, sharp women who will go to any length to protect their loved ones and get their due. When the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will. When the steel azalea matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimized heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town but becoming part of the family empire.

Cattrall will play Margaret Monroe, the star of a hugely popular lifestyle TV show and the creator of a conservative TV network that she runs with her husband.

Taylor, who was born and grew up in Jackson, MI, is executive producing with his producing partner John Norris via Wyolah Films alongside Imagine’s Grazer and Francie Calfo. Overseeing for Imagine TV are Anna Culp and Jillian Kugler.

Cattrall recently starred in the first season of anthology series Tell Me a Story for CBS All Access. She is best known for her role in HBO’s Sex and the City, which earned her a Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations. Her series credits also include the HBO Canada/Rhombus series Sensitive Skin, Season 2 of the Swedish series Modus for TV4, BAFTA-nominated BBC miniseries The Witness for the Prosecution, and UK miniseries Any Human Heart.

