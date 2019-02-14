Unhappy Valentine’s Day, Killing Eve fans. Then again, there’s good news in the form of the first trailer for Season 2 of the BBC America drama, which also will be simulcast on AMC this year. Check it out above.

Produced by Sid Gentle Films, the series revolves around Eve (Sandra Oh), an MI6 operative, and psychopath assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Season 2 picks up about half a minute last season’s finale, as Villanelle has disappeared and Eve has no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does.

Aimee Spinks/BBCAmerica

The Season 2 tagline: “Sometimes when you love someone, you do crazy things.

Last season’s finale, delivered series highs with 1.25 million viewers in Live+3, per AMC, up 86% from the premiere. Oh won the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and SAG Award for best actress in a drama this year, and was a Globes nominee for best drama. Phoebe Waller-Bridge picked up an Emmy nom for writing.

The sophomore season of Killing Eve kicks off at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, on both BBC America and AMC Have a peek at the new footage — punctuated by the breathy, haunted take on Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love” — and tell us what you think.