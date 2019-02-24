Khloe Kardashian is furious about rumors she’s considering signing up for The Bachelorette after her recent breakup with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shut down rumors she was in talks to join the ABC reality dating series after The Bachelor and Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss suggested on Twitter that she was in negotiations to search for love on national TV.

“I’m not f—ing clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!” Kardashian replied to Fleiss Saturday on Twitter.

The trouble between the TV producer and the reality star started when her sister Kim quoted a tweet from celebrity site Pop Crave, with the headline: “Mike Fleiss says Khloé Kardashian is in talks to be the next Bachelorette.”

Kim responded with a page out of President Trump’s playbook.

“Fake f—ing news big time!!!!” She tweeted earlier Saturday.

Fleiss brushed her off with his own tweet saying Kim was out of the loop.

“How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!!” he wrote.

He added that the timing is right for Khloe to join the series.

“As @KimKardashian is obviously aware, this is all about timing for @khloekardashian ! She’s been through a lot. Ts and Ps from all of #BachelorNation !” Fleiss tweeted.

Fleiss took to Twitter again, to explain why he thinks Khloe would be a good fit for the show.

“One of the things we look for in choosing #TheBachelorette is a great sense of humor… Might be time to look elsewhere,” he wrote.

The back-and-forth continued, but according to Khloe, there’s zero chance she’s signing up for The Bachelorette.