Clerks fans may remember a video store from Kevin Smith’s indie fave by the name of RST Video. It has become somewhat of an iconic location when it comes to film… so much that merch has been made with the logo. Smith recognizes the significance of the video store in the Clerks cinematic universe and with the forthcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, she wants it to return — but in another context.

Shutterstock

Considering the video rental service game has changed since 1994, Smith took to Twitter to make a special request to the popular DVD/Blu-ray rental kiosk service Redbox to possibly replace RST Video in his upcoming film.

He wrote: “Dear @redbox: I’m making a movie called #JayAndSilentBobReboot and we’ve been trying to get in touch with you so we can feature a Red Box in the flick as the replacement for RST Video. Any interest? We can make a fake version but I figured you folks might enjoy the exposure.”

That’s actually a very clever idea that mixes the nostalgia of video stores with 21st-century media consumption. Now if it wasn’t called Redbox, what could it be called?

During Sundance, Saban Films has picked up the North American rights to Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot which is a sequel to the 2001 comedy Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back which features Jason Mewes and Smith as the titular stoner characters that were first introduced in Clerks and will return for the reboot. Smith’s cinematic universe also includes a slew of cult faves from the ’90s and ’00s including Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma and Clerks II. The two were also featured in Jay and Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie.

Watch a clip (with some dated insults that wouldn’t fly today) from Clerks below with Mewes and Smith in front of RST Video.