Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Costner and Diane Lane will topline Let Him Go, a suspense thriller written and directed by The Family Stone helmer Thomas Bezucha. The pic is at Focus Features and is based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson.

Bezucha will also produce the project with Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of The Mazur Kaplan Company. Production is slated to commence in the spring.

Costner and Lane star as retired sheriff George Blackledge and his wife Margaret who, following the loss of their son, leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Costner, Kimi Armstrong Stein, Jeffrey Lampert, and Rod Lake are executive producers, while Josh McLaughlin of Focus Features is overseeing production. Focus and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.