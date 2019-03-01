This news can only make the 2019 Billboard Music Awards stronger: Kelly Clarkson is returning to host the trophy show that airs May 1 on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This is the second year the Peacock will air the three-hour awards. The Voice coach and Season 1 American Idol winner also hosted last year.

NBC

“I had so much fun hosting the Billboard Music Awards last year that I’m back for more,” Clarkson said in a statement. “We’re turning it up a notch this year, and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”

Clarkson is a three-time Grammy winner who has racked up 11 top 10 singles and three No. 1s since her 2002 debut. All eight of her studio albums have reached the Top 3 in the U.S., including three chart-toppers. Her most recent album, 2017’s Meaning of Life, peaked at No. 2.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which will at live in the Eastern time zone and tape-delayed in the West, is produced by dick clark productions. Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers. Last year’s show earned Billboard Music Awards posted a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million total viewers overall in Live+same day, per Nielsen Media Research.