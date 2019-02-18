Kelly Clarkson said she’s a huge fan of Lady Gaga and wanted to show her appreciation for the Oscar nominee by performing a cover of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

During a tour stop Friday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the chart-topping singer and Voice coach told fans she’s always admired Gaga.

“It’s cool just to know that someone that talented is also really nice,” Clarkson said about the singer and actress. “I’ve been rooting for her for a while. This song! I just, I love it. It’s from that movie that she’s nominated for a billion awards for, and I hope she wins.”

Clarkson admitted she was a little nervous — especially since she didn’t have help from Bradley Cooper, aka Jackson Maine, still she proceeded to perform both parts.

Before starting she warned, “I hope I don’t suck, and if I do, I hope she doesn’t see it.”

[Watch the video above]

After she finished performing, the audience gave Clarkson’s version a stamp of approval by applauding loudly.

A Star Is Born is up for eight Oscars, including best picture, best actress for Gaga, best actor for Cooper, and best original song for “Shallow.”

The hit track will compete in the original song category against Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” from Black Panther, Diane Warren’s “I’ll Fight” from RBG, “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” that Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson performed in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and “The Place Where Lost Things Go” performed by Emily Blunt in “Mary Poppins Returns.”