Kelli Berglund (Now Apocalypse) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of TNT’s flagship drama series Animal Kingdom. Berglund will play Olivia, a pretty, young, wealthy college freshman who shares a statistics class with ‘J’ (Finn Cole) and knows how to charm. Animal Kingdom stars Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra. Berglund will next be seen in a leading role on Starz’s upcoming coming-of-age comedy Now Apocalypse. She’s also set to guest star as a young Gwen Verdon on FX’s upcoming Fosse/Verdon limited series. Berglund is repped by United Talent Agency, Industry Entertainment and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

C. Thomas Howell has booked a recurring role on Season 2 of AMC’s anthology series The Terror. Co-created by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) with Woo, Season 2 will be set during World War II and center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific. Howell portrays Retired Major Hallowell Bowen, an official with the War Relocation Authority whose presence looms over the Japanese-American characters in the story. Howell has been seen recently in recurring roles on Animal Kingdom, The Blacklist, Ray Donovan and The Punisher. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Management Production Entertainment.