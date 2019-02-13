Kellan Lutz (The Legend Of Hercules, The Expendables 3) has been tapped as a lead opposite Julian McMahon, Alana de la Garza and Keisha Castle-Hughes in FBI: Most Wanted, the planted spinoff of Dick Wolf’s freshman CBS drama series FBI. The spinoff has a series commitment, making an episodic pickup for next season likely.

As the name suggests, FBI: Most Wanted centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on its Most Wanted list.

Lutz will play FBI Agent Crosby – An Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing, communications whiz.

The planted spinoff is written by Wolf and one of his trusted writer-producers, Law & Order alum Rene Balcer, and will be directed by another Law & Order veteran, Fred Berner, who also has been directing episodes of Wolf’s Chicago dramas on NBC.

FBI: Most Wanted hails from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, where Wolf’s company is based, in association with CBS TV Studios. Wolf and Balcer executive produce with Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Lutz, known for his portrayal of Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga franchise, can currently be seen in What Men Want opposite Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan. Lutz’s TV credits include HBO’s The Comeback and 90210. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Zero Gravity Management.