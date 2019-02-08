Oscar nominee Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider) is set as a lead opposite Julian McMahon in FBI: Most Wanted, the planted spinoff of Dick Wolf’s freshman CBS drama series FBI. McMahon will star in the backdoor pilot for FBI: Most Wanted, which will air as an episode of FBI in the spring. The spinoff has a series commitment, making an episodic pickup for next season likely.

As the name suggests, FBI: Most Wanted centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on its Most Wanted list.

Castle-Hughes will play Lynn Khanna, a cowboy boot-wearing FBI Analyst from a conservative Dallas family. She is a master of data-mining and social engineering with a sharp, earthy sense of humor. Tough, playful, young in years but an old soul at heart.

The planted spinoff is written by Wolf and one of his trusted writer-producers, Law & Order alum Rene Balcer, and will be directed by another Law & Order veteran, Fred Berner, who also has been directing episodes of Wolf’s Chicago dramas on NBC.

FBI: Most Wanted hails from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, where Wolf’s company is based, in association with CBS TV Studios. Wolf and Balcer executive produce with Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Castle-Hughes recurred on HBO’s Game Of Thrones, and was most recently was seen in Universal’s Thank You for Your Service and Discovery Channel’s limited series Manhunt: Unabomber.