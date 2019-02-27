Camille Hyde (American Vandal) and Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) have joined the cast of Katy Keene, the CW’s Riverdale spinoff pilot from Riverdale creator/executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi and directed by Maggie Kiley, Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene and singer-songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) — as they chase their twentysomething dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy based on the Archie Comics chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

The CW

Hyde will play Alexandra Cabot, a powerful, savvy and chic New York socialite who is an SVP at her father’s company. Both respected and feared, Alexandra is competitive with her brother, who has a very different vision for the record label. Laviscount is set as her brother, Alexander, the CEO of his father’s company who dreams of rebooting its dormant record label division, which attracts him to Josie. He’s cut from a different cloth than his billionaire family, as he’d rather take the subway and listen to vinyl, and he secretly DJs at a dive club.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Grassi executive produce Katy Keene with Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Hyde’s credits include American Vandal, Heathers, Suits and The Good Doctor. Repped by Paradigm, Mosaic and Myman Greenspan, she’ll next be seen in the feature The Wedding Year.

Along with his lead role on Scream Queens, Laviscount’s résumé includes Snatched, Episodes, Skins and the film Love Beats Rhymes. He is with Gersh, Industry Entertainment and Waring & McKenna (in the UK).