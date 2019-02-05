Josie McCoy is moving to the big city. Riverdale‘s Ashleigh Murray is set as a lead in the CW’s spinoff pilot Katy Keene from Riverdale creator/executive producer Robert Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV. The pilot pickup was announced just last week.

Spinning off from her time in the small town of Riverdale, a now 20-something Josie McCoy (Murray) sets off on a new adventure to make it in the big city. More determined than ever to break into the music scene as the next Diana Ross, Josie finds herself forging new friendships, falling into new relationships, and, one day, becoming the star she is destined to be.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene and singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

Aguirre-Sacasa and Grasi executive produce with Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. Maggie Kiley directs. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

If Katy Keene is picked up to series, Murray will be exiting Riverdale.

At TCA last week, CW president Mark Pedowitz said there will not be a crossover episode to introduce the Archie universe Katy Keene character.

“Katy Keene takes places years after Riverdale High School, Pedowitz said. “There are no plans to do anything [regarding a crossover]. Any of the Riverdale characters who come to Katy Keene will be older. Robert [Aguirre-Sacasa] is getting the pilot right.”