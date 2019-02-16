Katja Herbers (Westworld) is set as the female lead in CBS drama pilot Evil, from The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King and CBS TV Studios.

Written and executive produced by Robert and Michelle King, Evil is a series about the battle between science and religion. It focuses on Kristen Benoist (Herbers), a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The Kings executive produce with Liz Glotzer, president of King Size Prods.

Herber was most recently seen on HBO’s Westworld. Her other credits include a lead role on Divorce, along with Manhunt: Unabomber, The Leftovers and Manhattan, among others. She’s repped by UTA, Lasher Group, Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson, and The Artist’s Partnership in the UK.