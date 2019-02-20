EXCLUSIVE: Mexican actress Kate Del Castillo, who stars in the Netflix political drama Ingobernable and La Reina del Sur on Telemundo, has been added to the cast of Sony’s Bad Boys for Life sequel starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Smith and Lawrence are returning Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett who, along with Miami PD’s elite AMMO team, attempt to take down Armando Armas, head of a drug cartel.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the pic from a script by Joe Carnahan, Peter Craig, and Chris Bremmer.

Previoulsy announced cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, Paola Nuñez, Latin music superstar Nicky Jam, and DJ Khaled.

The pic, which is currently filming, is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, and Smith. Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, Chad Oman, and James Lassiter are executive producers. Bad Boys for Life is slated to for release January 17, 2020.

del Castillo’s other credits include Under the Same Moon, Julia, The 33, and Trade. She is repped by Omni Artists Ltd. and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.