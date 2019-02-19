Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85 in Paris.

The creative director of Chanel, who appeared in countless movies as himself including Ben Stiller’s fashion comedy Zoolander, is said to have been unwell for weeks. However, he was working up until his death.

Deadline sister title WWD said that the German designer was giving instructions to his team at Fendi for its forthcoming fall collection, which is due to take place later this week. He did, however, fail to take a bow at Chanel’s recent couture show in January.

He directed a number of commercials and short films for the fashion brand including The Return in 2013 with Rupert Everett, Once and Forver with Kristen Stewart in 2015 and Reincarnation with Cara Delevinge and Pharrell Williams in 2014.

He was given a special thanks in Blue Jasmine for creating Chanel jackets for Cate Blanchett. He was also the voice of Fabu in Totally Spies! The Movie.