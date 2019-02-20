BREAKING …Just over three weeks after Jussie Smollett claimed he was attacked in a racist and homophobic-fueled rage, Chicago cops have now officially tagged the Empire star a “suspect” for “filing a false police report.”

Announced this afternoon by the department, the felony carries a potential three years in jail:

Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019

Despite offering support for Smollett earlier today, Fox has no comment this afternoon on this latest turn in the increasingly twisting case.

Just hours after news of the January 29 attack on Smollett first became known, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment declared in a statement they were “deeply saddened and outraged” by the incident. The attack on Smollett garnered wide outrage, with even frequent Smollett target Donald Trump calling it “horrible” on January 31.

The incident was originally described as an assault that left the openly gay Smollett beaten, drenched in bleach and with a rope slung around his neck. Previously identified as the individuals in the photos of “persons of interest” in the case, the siblings Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo are now said to be “fully” cooperating with authorities.

The duo were seen entering the courtroom today where a recently convened Grand Jury are sitting. Almost simultaneously a series of subpoenas have gone out to all authorities to go through Smollett’s phone, financial and other records and files, a law enforcement source tells Deadline.

In this quickly unravelling situation, a CBS affiliate in the Windy City damningly has video of the Osundairo siblings apparently purchasing the materials that were used in the assault that Smollett is now seen to have been involved in the pre-planning of:

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo’s buying supplies before “attack” Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

Having been extras on Empire and a personal trainer to Smollett, the Osundairo brothers were picked up by the police on February 13 and questioned for 48 hours before being released without charges. Accompanied by their own lawyer, the siblings on Tuesday met again with police and other law enforcement officials. A formal session in front of the recently convened Grand Jury in the matter was scuppered mere minutes before its was set to start due to a call from Smollett’s lawyers.

The Empire star’s attorneys are said to be in talks with the Chicago police to formally submit their client for furthering questioning – a negotiation that may have reached its event horizon with today’s designation of Smollett as a suspect.