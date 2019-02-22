BREAKING…Out on $100,000 bail and back on the Empire set for a stint, Jussie Smollett today insisted that he is innocent of conniving a racist and homophobic assault upon himself.

“Mr. Smollet is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing,” said a statement sent out late Thursday on behalf of the multiple felony accused Empire actor.

Facing a potential three years behind bars for the events in the early morning of January 29, this is the first statement from Smollett and his camp since the performer’s arrest Thursday. Citing the disorderly conduct and filing a false police report charges, Chicago PD Superintendent Eddie Johnson today called what Smollett is alleged to have done a “shameful” attempt to take “advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.”

Not long after that scathing stint in front of the cameras, Empire‘s network and production company released its most tepid statement of support in the Smollett matter. “We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options,” 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment said Thursday morning of the actor who recently was called “core” to the drama toplined by Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

In damning and detailed court hearing, Smollett was wearing the same clothes he was arrested in earlier in the day and spent several hours in an isolated jail cell. Seen as a possible fight risk, the actor was asked to surrender his passport during the hearing, which lasted just less than 15 minutes. He also was told to hand over $10,000 as 10% of his total bail.

As defense lawyer John Prior claimed Smollett need to get back to work on Empire, Judge John Lyke derided the allegedly faked attack as “utterly outrageous” and “despicable” if the actor is found guilty.

Smollett left Cook Country jail a few hours later and headed straight to set of the Fox drama, that is in production on the final episodes of its current fifth season. No final decision has been made on Smollett’s future with Empire by Fox at this point, I hear. Yet, with so few scenes and little left to film, it now seems almost redundant to suspend or pink slip the the openly gay actor who plays the openly gay Jamal Lyon on the series at this point.

However, when it comes to promotion, it seems the just released statement of innocence did not come from Smollett’s regular reps at Sharp & Associates nor his crisis PR team at Sunshine Sachs. The remarks released this evening on Smollett’s behalf came from CNN contributor, most recently Colin Kaepernick attorney and sometime shameless self promotor Mark Geragos, who was recently was retained as a part of the Empire actor’s defense team.

The statement was first reported on CNN tonight.

Geragos was not in court with Smollett today in downtown Chicago.

Perhaps the TV pundit/lawyer will be joining the actor when he returns to court next month.

Speaking on Good Morning America on February 14 in his first interview after the alleged attack, Smollett said he thought he was targeted because of his high profile criticism of Donald Trump. “I come really, really hard against 45,” the actor told GMA co-host Robin Roberts at the time. “I come really, really hard against his administration, and I don’t hold my tongue.”

Trump., who called the attack on Smollett “horrible” a couple of days after it occurred, today tweeted: “What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments?”

With long since filmed episodes featuring Smollett, Empire returns for the remainder of its latest season on March 13.