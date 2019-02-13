Empire actor Jussie Smollett tells ABC News’ Robin Roberts that he’s “pissed off” not only about what he has described as a racist and homophobic street attack but also about those who would doubt his claims.

In a brief clip (watch it below) of an interview set to air in full on tomorrow’s Good Morning America, Smollett addresses the rumors that he has not been completely forthcoming about the incident.

“What is it that has you so angry?” Roberts asks. “Is it the…attackers?”

“Attackers, but it’s also the attacks,” says Smollett. “It’s like, you know, at first, it was a thing of, like, ‘Listen, if I tell the truth then that’s it, ’cause it’s the truth.’ Then it became a thing of like, ‘Oh, how can you doubt that? Like, how do you– how do you not believe that? It’s the truth.'”

“And then it became a thing of like, ‘Oh, it’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth, you don’t even want to see the truth.'”

The 36-year-old gay actor/musician contacted police in the early morning hours of Jan. 29 to report that he’d been attacked around 2 a.m. outside a Chicago Subway restaurant by two men who beat him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs and placed a rope around his neck before running off.

The interview airs tomorrow on ABC’s Good Morning America, 7 a.m. ET. More of the interview will air on Nightline.