Jazz Smollett, who was at TCA this morning with her brother Jake to promote their Cleo TV reality series Living by Design, stood by the statement issued Tuesday on behalf of her brother, Empire star Jussie Smollett, and told Deadline that “he is healing” after an attack last month in Chicago.

Jazz Smollett, left, and Jake Smollett Shutterstock

Yesterday, Deadline reported that the Empire star hit back at inferences he had changed his story with the ongoing Chicago police investigation regarding the January 29 assault, in which two men allegedly screamed derogatory slurs at him, beat him, and poured an unknown chemical substance over him. The assailants were said to have also put a rope around Smollett’s neck before leaving the scene.

Jussie Smollett plays openly gay character Jamal Lyon on Empire which shoots in Chicago. Chicago PD via police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi referred to the matter as an “assault and battery case.”

“Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie’s account of what happened that night consistent and credible,” a statement put out Tuesday by Jussie Smollett’s reps said. “Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim…We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie’s attackers and bring them to justice.”

Jussie Smollett’s response yesterday followed comments by a Chicago PD spokesperson who said the phone records the actor handed over were “insufficient to corroborate some of the information.”