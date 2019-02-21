Refresh for updates on this developing story… Empire actor Jussie Smollett staged the Jan. 29 assault hoax because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” and to promote his career, according to a self-described “angry” and “offended” Chicago Supt. Eddie Johnson.

That startling assertion came during this morning’s Chicago Police press conference on the Smollett’s arrest. Johnson said Smollett paid siblings Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo $3,500 to participate in the phony attack.

Smollett turned himself in today at 5 a.m. Chicago time. The police department subsequently released a booking photo.

The Empire actor, Johnson said, “took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career. This publicity stunt was a scar that Chicago didn’t earn, and certainly didn’t deserve.”

Johnson, who is African American, said he was offended and angry by Smollett’s actions. In particular, Johnson noted that the use of a noose “to further his own public profile” was a “slap in the face” to everyone in Chicago, a city that had “embraced” Smollett.

“I’m left hanging my head and asking why,” Johnson said. “Why would anyone, especially an African American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? How could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate that symbol to further his own public profile? How can an individual who’s been embraced by the city of Chicago turn around and slap everyone in this city in the face by making these false claims?”

“Bogus police reports cause real harm,” Johnson said, adding that such hoaxes “harm every legitimate victim” as well as the police who waste time and everyone in the city. Johnson said he feared “future victims of real hate crimes will be met with skepticism,” even though he pledged that Chicago police would “continue to move forward with same amount of vigor” as always with regard to reported hate crimes.

Johnson said that although the Osundairo brothers – who, Johnson said, were likely chosen by Smollett because of their “bulk” – apparently lightly roughed up the actor, the scratches and bruises that were evident on Smollett’s face following the incident were “self-inflicted.”

“Celebrities, news commentators and even presidential candidates weighed in on something that was choreographed by an actor,” Johnson said. The superintendent began his remarks at the press conference by expressing his wish that families of the city’s gun violence received as much attention the Smollett case.

Johnson was asked by a reporter whether he had seen Smollett’s interview on Good Morning America last week. “I saw a couple parts and to be quite honest it’s shameful.” Johnson said Smollett’s interview with Robin Roberts “painted this city we all love” in “a negative connotation.”

“To stage a hate crime of that nature when he knew as a celebrity it would get a lot of attention makes you wonder what’s going through his mind,” Johnson said. “I was angry about it.”

Johnson praised the city’s detectives who he said solved the case with “old fashioned police work,” and he also thanked the FBI for its assistance.

“I will continue to pray for t his troubled young man,” Johnson said of the actor.