Chicago police are cautioning reporters that the “people of interest” being questioned in the Jussie Smollett case are not considered suspects at this time: “The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported.”

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted shortly after Smollett’s GMA appearance this morning that through a “meticulous investigation,” detectives “have identified the persons of interest in the area of the alleged attack of the Empire cast member. These individuals are not yet suspects but were in area of concern and are being questioned. Investigation continues.”

Shortly after that tweet, Guglielmi tweeted, “Important for media reporting: The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported. They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives. We remain in communication with the alleged victim.”