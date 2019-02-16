A planned update on the status of the Jussie Smollett alleged assault case has been put on hold indefinitely by the Chicago police department because of the shooting tragedy today in nearby Aurora, Illinois.

With two suspects in custody and still being questioned by detectives, Chicago PD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi just alerted the situation of the Empire star via social media:

There will be no press conferences in the Empire case as our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of #AuroraShooting. At this hour, individuals are still talking to detectives. pic.twitter.com/8vlAougfsw — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 16, 2019

There were five deaths and multiple police officers injured from the now deceased active shooter at the Henry Pratt Company later on Friday in Aurora. Today’s terrible Aurora massacre is not to be confused with Aurora, Colorado where there was a mass shooting that left 12 dead and 58 wounded from gun fire at a screening of The Dark Knight Returns in 2012.

Due to the President’s Day holiday on February 8, the arrested Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo will likely be held until early next week. That could be the case even if charges aren’t formally laid against the brothers in the next 24 hours, a law enforcement source tell Deadline.

To that end, and as the investigation by a variety of agencies continues in the Chicago suburb, any press conference or update in the Smollett case is looking more like it too will happened early next week.

Almost three weeks after the Empire actor was supposedly violently attacked in the early hours of January 29 by a duo chanting racist and homophobic slurs, the Osundairo brothers were brought in formally on suspicion of assault and battery by cops Friday

At least one of the brothers, who were picked up returning to Chicago at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday, has appeared as an extra in the Lee Daniels and Danny Strong co-created series in its second season.

“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime,” said Chicago PD spokesman Guglielmi declared earlier Friday of the arrested siblings.

This comes one day after local media were slammed by police for “unconfirmed” and “inaccurate” reports that the alleged assault on Smollett in the Windy City was staged as a career move. Soon afterwards, Empire broadcaster Fox soundly rejected suggestions that the actor who plays openly gay Jamal Lyon on the hip hop drama was being written off the series, a reason given in reports earlier in the day claiming the attack was staged.

On February 14, Smollett gave his first sit-down since the January 29 attack to Good Morning America. The actor told co-host Robin Roberts that he thought he was targeted in the street attack last month because of his repeated public criticism of President Donald Trump. Earlier this week Smollett handed over phone records from within the hour of the 2 AM incident. GMA’s Roberts noted in the interview segment that Chicago police said the records were “limited and heavily redacted.”

Asked about the doubts and rumors that have sprung up on social media and elsewhere since the attack, Smollett said, “If I had said it was a Muslim or a Mexican or someone black, I feel like the doubters would have supported me a lot more.”