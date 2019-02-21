A stern Jussie Smollett was released on $100,000 bond today in a court hearing after being arrested this morning on damning multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged assault late last month.

With police and prosecutors insisting that the Empire star staged the seemingly racist and homophobic attack of January 29, the late starting hearing saw a series of texts from last month between the Empire actor and brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo planning the attack being read out in court.

Those messages included preparing money to buy supplies, setting up meetings and ensuring that the clearly politically charged MAGA hats and chants were part of the less than one-minute long assault.

In addition, besides the previously known $3,500 check that Smollett wrote the siblings, extensive details were provided outside the hearing by Assistant D.A. Ressa Lanier of Cook County state’s attorney office. Those details include that the original plan was to pour gasoline over Smollett not the bleach actually used and that the attack was scheduled for January 28 but the actor was delayed in returning from NYC to Chicago.

As family members such as Underground alum Jurnee Smollett, stood behind their relative and his lawyers, the openly gay actor who plays the openly gay Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox hip hop drama was seen shaking his head, looking around and taking a series of deep breaths as this information and more was revealed in court.

Though defense lawyers insisted Smollett need to get back to work on Empire, the judge today seemed to careless, calling the incident “utterly outrageous” and “despicable” if the actor is found guilty.

The defense pushed back, proclaiming that Smollett returned to Chicago on Wednesday to face the coming charges and “wants nothing more than to clear his name.”

Smollett’s attorneys also said today that Fox has “pushed” back production this week for Smollett on the series.

While scenes in the episodes currently being filmed that were to include Smollett have been cut or trimmed, sources close to the set of Empire say production is still ongoing even today.

Smollett was wearing the same clothes that he was arrested in earlier Thursday. Seen as a possible fight risk, the actor was asked to surrender his passport in the just under 20-minute long hearing, as well as immediately hand over $10,000.

If found guilty in this case, Smollett could face up to three years in jail for disorderly conduct and filing a false police report charges. More than likely, the prosecution and lawyers will strike a deal that will include probation, a source close to the situation told me today.

Prosectors Thursday noted that the actor was upset that a doctored rage full letter did not get the attention he hoped it would and that the assault was to garner greater exposure. Because the letter was sent to the Chicago studio through the mail, a federal investigation is also on-going that could see further charges against Smollett.

Thought almost inconceivable mere weeks ago, the bond court hearing today comes after the lawyer accompanied Smollett turned himself in early this morning.

As the multiple felony charged actor sat in an isolated cell, Chicago Police stepped in front of the cameras on Thursday for what became a damning press conference. Highlighted by a openly “pissed” off Superintendent Eddie Johnson the Windy City cops claimed that Smollett “orchestrated this crime” and the attack last month to “promote his career” and get a pay raise by taking “advantage of the pain and anger of racism.”

No longer after that scathing stint in front of the microphones and cameras, Empire broadcaster Fox released its most tepid statement of support in the Smollett matter. “We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options,” declared 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment.

Those options could be seeing Smollett suspended or even booted off Empire just days after Fox was adamant that the actor was to the Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard led hip hop drama.

The incident originally was described by Smollett as an attack that left him beaten, drenched in bleach and with a rope slung around his neck. Previously identified by cops as the individuals in the photos of “persons of interest” in the case, the Osundairo brothers are said to be “fully” cooperating with authorities now.

The siblings were seen yesterday entering the criminal courtroom in downtown Chicago, where a recently convened grand jury is sitting. At the same time, subpoenas were issued for police and other law enforcement agencies to go through Smollett’s phone, financial and other records and files.

Speaking on Good Morning America on February 14 in his first interview since the incident at the end of last month, Smollett said he thought the attack occurred because of his high profile criticism of Donald Trump. “I come really, really hard against 45,” the actor told GMA co-host Robin Roberts at the time. “I come really, really hard against his administration, and I don’t hold my tongue,” Smollett added of the President who called the attack on him “horrible” a couple of days after it occurred.

Today Trump tweeted out: “What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments?”