(UPDATED with Fox statement) Reports that the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett over two weeks ago was staged as a career move are “unconfirmed,” say the Chicago police.At the same time, Empire broadcaster Fox decries suggestions that the actor was being written off the series.

In a statement online this afternoon the official spokesman for the Windy City cops offered an update on their ongoing investigation to the seemingly racial and homophobic assault on the Empire star on January 29 and a stern rebuke to local media.

Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/iSO5YFv452 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 15, 2019

“The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off of Empire is patently ridiculous,” said 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment today also. “He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him.”

MORE