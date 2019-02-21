A press conference is about to get underway in Chicago to discuss the case of Empire star Jussie Smollett. Smollett surrendered to Chicago police yesterday, as he faces a felony criminal charge of disorderly conduct/filing a false police report in connection with his alleged January 29 attack.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to Smollett’s appearance in court.

On Wednesday, Chicago police announced the actor was now officially classified a suspect in a criminal investigation for filing a false police report, which is a Class 4 felony. A Cook County grand jury has since returned an indictment, and Smollett now faces a maximum of three years in prison if found guilty.

His attorneys later issued a statement. “Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”

